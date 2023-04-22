Prepare for these road closures ahead of the Law Enforcement Memorial Service

Parts of downtown will shut down Monday ahead of the service
The Tallahassee Police Department released a traffic advisory for the 2023 State Law Enforcement Memorial Service and March.
The Tallahassee Police Department released a traffic advisory for the 2023 State Law Enforcement Memorial Service and March.(Courtesy of Tallahassee Police Department)
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee has released a list of road closures to expect Monday for the 2023 State Law Enforcement Memorial Service and March. They are as follows:

Road closures from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

  • Call Street will be closed from Monroe Street to Macomb Street
  • Northbound Adams Street, Duval Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be diverted at the Park Avenue intersection to Macomb Street

Road closures from 8:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

  • Monroe Street will be closed from Tennessee Street to Apalachee Parkway
  • No westbound traffic on Park Avenue, Call Street and College Avenue from Calhoun Street to Monroe Street
  • No eastbound traffic on Call Street, Park Avenue, College Avenue and Jefferson Street from Duval Street to Monroe Street

