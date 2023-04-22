Prepare for these road closures ahead of the Law Enforcement Memorial Service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee has released a list of road closures to expect Monday for the 2023 State Law Enforcement Memorial Service and March. They are as follows:

Road closures from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

Call Street will be closed from Monroe Street to Macomb Street

Northbound Adams Street, Duval Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be diverted at the Park Avenue intersection to Macomb Street

Road closures from 8:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

Monroe Street will be closed from Tennessee Street to Apalachee Parkway

No westbound traffic on Park Avenue, Call Street and College Avenue from Calhoun Street to Monroe Street

No eastbound traffic on Call Street, Park Avenue, College Avenue and Jefferson Street from Duval Street to Monroe Street

