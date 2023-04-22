Something Good- Tallahassee DJ starts mobile closet to help those in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Friday’s Something Good, we highlighted a Tallahassee man who started up a mobile closet to help those in need.

Terry Schneggenburger is a paramedic by day and by night, he’s a DJ. However, he’s also found time to give back to his community.

Schneggenburger, born and raised in Tallahassee, launched “DJ’s Closet,” where he sets up shop in under-served neighborhoods in the capital city, offering up free clothes.

“It originally started out in my living room by folding them, sizing them and washing them and then started reaching out to other people and different avenues to see where the people that needed it were,” said DJ’s Closet founder Terry Schneggenburger.

“Take what you need, leave what you don’t,” is the motto Schneggenburger said the closet goes by.

Schneggenburger used to frequent a local café that did its own community closet.

After they closed, he was inspired to do the same thing.

“I just really loved the concept and what it did for people. They were able to just come in and get what they needed, so I decided to start it on my own,” Schneggenburger said.

The Tallahassee native said he’s never been one to start something on his own and this is a first. But he is happy with the outcome.

“If someone has an extra $50 at the end of the week, they shouldn’t have to be spending that on what I consider to be a basic need,” Schneggenburger said. “People shouldn’t have to worry about getting food, clothing or water.”

Schneggerburger said he is in the process right now of making DJ’s Closet an official nonprofit.

He only started the closet at the beginning of this year, but he was surprised by the immediate support from the community.

For those interested in helping Schneggenburger, he does have a calendar for people to sign up and you can find that by emailing him at thedjtschnegg@gmail.com or on his Facebook.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.