FHP investigating fatal hit-and-run in Jackson County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An overnight hit-and-run left an Alabama man dead in Jackson County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Just before 12:30 a.m., troopers responded to River Road just south of Gail Drive, near the Chattahoochee River and the Florida-Georgia line.

According to the FHP report, it appears a vehicle struck a 29-year-old man from Headland, Ala., who was standing near the center line of the road.

The vehicle was described as a small or midsize SUV, possibly a red or maroon GMC Envoy.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call FHP by dialing *347 or contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

