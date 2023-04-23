Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, April 23

Mostly sunny today with better rain chances on the way for the upcoming work week.
By Josh Green
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly sunny skies for today with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Increasing cloudiness tonight with low temperatures in the mid 50s. Monday will bring mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an isolated shower.

A few showers are possible on Tuesday, with higher rain chances for Wednesday - Friday.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of the intersection of Dupont Road and Dover Road in Havana, Fla., near the site of a...
Car flips, killing 17-year-old girl and hospitalizing two young women
Partly sunny skies today with the chance for scattered showers.
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, April 22
The Tallahassee Police Department released a traffic advisory for the 2023 State Law...
Prepare for these road closures ahead of the Law Enforcement Memorial Service
State Attorney Jack Campbell spoke to WCTV's Savannah Kelley on Thursday, April 20, 2023 about...
FULL INTERVIEW: State Attorney discusses allegations of discrimination in the Jefferson County office
Liberty County Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic situation, beginning a four-hour...
Suspect arrested after four-hour standoff in Liberty Co.

Latest News

Mostly sunny today with better rain chances on the way for the upcoming work week.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, April 23
Partly sunny skies today with the chance for scattered showers.
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, April 22
Partly sunny skies today with the chance for scattered showers.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Saturday, April 22
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Friday, April 21
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, April 21