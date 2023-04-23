Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, April 23

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly sunny skies for today with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Increasing cloudiness tonight with low temperatures in the mid 50s. Monday will bring mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an isolated shower.

A few showers are possible on Tuesday, with higher rain chances for Wednesday - Friday.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

