Suspect arrested after four-hour standoff in Liberty Co.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect involved in an alleged domestic dispute was taken into custody after a nearly four hour standoff in Bristol Saturday night, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO deputies reported to a home off Sellers Road around 2 p.m. in response to an alleged domestic situation.

An LCSO spokesperson confirms the suspect, identified as Alan Cooper, barricaded himself inside the home.

Liberty County deputies called in the Leon County SWAT team to assist.

Around 5:45 p.m., Cooper exited the home and was taken into custody, per deputies.

He was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

No one else was injured in the incident, according to LCSO.

