TFD works Sunday morning apartment fire

Smoke rises from a multi-unit home on Tallahassee's southside.
Smoke rises from a multi-unit home on Tallahassee's southside.(Tallahassee Fire Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fire crews worked a Sunday morning fire on Tallahassee’s southside, according to TFD.

Flames broke out around 9:30 a.m. at a multi-residential structure on Bates Drive, according to a press release.

Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from a first floor unit. The flames were mostly located in the kitchen area, but had moved into the attic.

According to TFD, crews were able to get the fire under control and determined there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of the intersection of Dupont Road and Dover Road in Havana, Fla., near the site of a...
Car flips, killing 17-year-old girl and hospitalizing two young women
Partly sunny skies today with the chance for scattered showers.
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, April 22
Liberty County Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic situation, beginning a four-hour...
Suspect arrested after four-hour standoff in Liberty Co.
The Tallahassee Police Department released a traffic advisory for the 2023 State Law...
Prepare for these road closures ahead of the Law Enforcement Memorial Service
State Attorney Jack Campbell spoke to WCTV's Savannah Kelley on Thursday, April 20, 2023 about...
FULL INTERVIEW: State Attorney discusses allegations of discrimination in the Jefferson County office

Latest News

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD investigating shooting outside of Island Seafood restaurant
Authorities said they received a report about a single vessel boating accident on the...
One dead after boating accident in Jackson County
FHP troopers are investigating a fatal hit and run overnight in Jackson County.
FHP investigating fatal hit-and-run in Jackson County
Mostly sunny today with better rain chances on the way for the upcoming work week.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, April 23