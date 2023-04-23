TFD works Sunday morning apartment fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fire crews worked a Sunday morning fire on Tallahassee’s southside, according to TFD.

Flames broke out around 9:30 a.m. at a multi-residential structure on Bates Drive, according to a press release.

Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from a first floor unit. The flames were mostly located in the kitchen area, but had moved into the attic.

According to TFD, crews were able to get the fire under control and determined there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.