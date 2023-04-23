TPD investigating shooting outside of Island Seafood restaurant

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a parking lot shooting Saturday evening.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at 1019 North Monroe Street at Island Seafood’s parking lot, according to TPD.

TPD said no injuries were reported and no suspect has been arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you as soon as more information is released.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.