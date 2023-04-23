TPD investigating shooting outside of Island Seafood restaurant

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a parking lot shooting Saturday evening.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at 1019 North Monroe Street at Island Seafood’s parking lot, according to TPD.

TPD said no injuries were reported and no suspect has been arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you as soon as more information is released.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of the intersection of Dupont Road and Dover Road in Havana, Fla., near the site of a...
Car flips, killing 17-year-old girl and hospitalizing two young women
Partly sunny skies today with the chance for scattered showers.
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, April 22
Liberty County Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic situation, beginning a four-hour...
Suspect arrested after four-hour standoff in Liberty Co.
The Tallahassee Police Department released a traffic advisory for the 2023 State Law...
Prepare for these road closures ahead of the Law Enforcement Memorial Service
State Attorney Jack Campbell spoke to WCTV's Savannah Kelley on Thursday, April 20, 2023 about...
FULL INTERVIEW: State Attorney discusses allegations of discrimination in the Jefferson County office

Latest News

Smoke rises from a multi-unit home on Tallahassee's southside.
TFD works Sunday morning apartment fire
Authorities said they received a report about a single vessel boating accident on the...
One dead after boating accident in Jackson County
FHP troopers are investigating a fatal hit and run overnight in Jackson County.
FHP investigating fatal hit-and-run in Jackson County
Mostly sunny today with better rain chances on the way for the upcoming work week.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, April 23