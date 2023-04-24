35-year-old man killed in a single ATV crash in Gadsden County

ATV crash graphic.
ATV crash graphic.(WLUC)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single crash Sunday afternoon that left a 36-year-old Gretna man dead.

The man was driving his ATV eastbound on the north shoulder of U.S. 90 when for an unknown reason, he drove onto the sidewalk.

FHP said the man then hit a utility pole on the south shoulder causing the ATV to overturn.

The driver was ejected from the ATV and died, according to FHP.

