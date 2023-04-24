Fallen law enforcement officers honored at the Florida Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Loved ones of Florida law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty gathered in Tallahassee Sunday night for an annual ceremony to remember them.

The event began by reading all 960 names of law enforcement killed in Florida since 1840. It ended with a candlelight vigil, during which family members announced the names of their loved ones who have been killed.

One mother, Norma Lewis, lost her son in 2017.

“Life is not easy,” Lewis said. “I miss the telephone calls. I miss the ‘I love you’s.’”

Lewis encouraged the 11 families who lost a loved one in the line of duty this past year to lean on their community for support.

Family members of Tallahassee police officer Christopher Fariello attended Sunday’s ceremony. Fariello was killed on the job in June of last year.

“It’s always much more difficult when you lose one of your own,” TPD Chief Lawrence Revell said. “And I’m sure each team chief, each sheriff would stand there and say the same thing. This year, we lost Chris, and Rick and Theresa are both here. So we’re gonna make sure that we do everything to support them.”

Lewis closed out her remarks saying the best way to honor a loved one killed in the line of duty is to carry on their legacy of service.

“So the days that you feel like crying, go ahead and cry,” she said. “But don’t cry all day. If you used up five tissues, it’s time to stop. And the reason I say that, because you need that energy to help someone else.”

This sets the stage for Florida Police Week, which starts Monday. There will be a parade in Tallahassee Monday morning as part of that week of remembrance.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.