TPD officer among those honored at state service for law enforcement killed in line of duty

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Loved ones of Florida law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty gathered in the Capital City Monday for an annual ceremony to remember them.

Law enforcement from across the state took part in a procession, marching from Call Street to the Capitol courtyard, and then gathering for a memorial ceremony.

Tallahassee Police Department Officer Christopher Fariello was one of 11 honored who lost their lives last year. He was killed in June when a suspect crashed head-on into his patrol car.

TPD Officer Christopher Fariello died on duty in June. (TPD)

This is the 41st year that the Florida Fraternal Order of Police has put together this memorial ceremony. For TPD Chief Lawrence Revell, this year is especially difficult.

“These officers gave their lives in defense of this community. And their families also gave all, because they gave their loved one in support of these communities. And so it’s the very least that we can do to yearly remember all of these officers and the sacrifice that they made and that their families made.”

At Monday’s event, Fariello’s parents, along with other families, placed a red rose on a map of the state and were given a plaque to honor them for their son’s sacrifice.

“It is very hard,” said Noel Beary-Rauch, Fraternal Order of Police state chaplain. “I’ve lost numerous friends in the line of duty.”

Beary-Rauch said some families have been coming to this ceremony for the last four decades, to honor their loved one each year. She said it’s important to keep this tradition alive, to send a message to those families.

“That the officers didn’t lose their lives in vain,” Beary-Rauch said. “That they will be honored and recognized for the sacrifice they made to their community.”

On Sunday, the FOP honored every single law enforcement officer killed in Florida since 1840. They read 960 names, which are inscribed on a memorial at the Capitol.

