Julie Montanaro speaks at Maclay High for PBJ PLZ.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - People stopping by our WCTV Studios to drop off peanut butter and jelly.

We’ve had viewers stop by pretty much every day to donate. Our PBJ bin is full and there are boxes stacked next to it.

So thank you so much for helping us help hungry children in our community!

And thanks to an anonymous donor out there who just gave more than 50 bucks!

We’ve topped 77 hundred dollars, on our way to 25-thousand.

We invite you to make a donation by scanning that code or using the link on our website.

Children in Leon County can bring jars of peanut butter and jelly to school throughout the month of April.

So we can’t wait to weigh it all in!

