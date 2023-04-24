Julie Montanaro speaks at Maclay High for PBJ PLZ

Julie Montanaro speaks at Maclay High for PBJ PLZ.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - People stopping by our WCTV Studios to drop off peanut butter and jelly.

We’ve had viewers stop by pretty much every day to donate. Our PBJ bin is full and there are boxes stacked next to it.

So thank you so much for helping us help hungry children in our community!

And thanks to an anonymous donor out there who just gave more than 50 bucks!

We’ve topped 77 hundred dollars, on our way to 25-thousand.

We invite you to make a donation by scanning that code or using the link on our website.

Children in Leon County can bring jars of peanut butter and jelly to school throughout the month of April.

So we can’t wait to weigh it all in!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD investigating shooting outside of Island Seafood restaurant
Authorities said they received a report about a single vessel boating accident on the...
One dead after boating accident in Jackson County
Smoke rises from a multi-unit home on Tallahassee's southside.
TFD works Sunday morning apartment fire
Liberty County Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic situation, beginning a four-hour...
Suspect arrested after four-hour standoff in Liberty Co.
FHP troopers are investigating a fatal hit and run overnight in Jackson County.
FHP investigating fatal hit-and-run in Jackson County

Latest News

Julie Montanaro speaks at Maclay High for PBJ PLZ
Julie Montanaro speaks at Maclay High for PBJ PLZ
“PBJ PLZ! kicked off Monday as WCTV once again teams up with Leon County Schools and Second...
WCTV’s PBJ PLZ! kicks off its 7th year
"The CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend says PBJ PLZ! helps thousands of children during the...
“Bigger and even better,” Second Harvest CEO says PBJ PLZ! helps feed thousands of children
“PBJ PLZ! kicked off Monday as WCTV once again teams up with Leon County Schools and Second...
WCTV's PBJ PLZ! kicks off its 7th year