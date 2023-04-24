VPD: Over 40 fentanyl pills found during Valdosta man’s arrest

By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is facing several drug and gun charges after being found with over 40 fentanyl pills and other drugs, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Kedrick Clemons, 25, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

VPD officials said the arrest happened in the 600 block of Pineview Drive.

During a search, over 40 fentanyl pills, two ecstasy pills and a firearm were found.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

