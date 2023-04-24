What’s Brewing - Autism Resource Fair

Leon County is hosting an Autism Resource Fair at the Leroy Collins main public library.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County is hosting an Autism Resource Fair at the Leroy Collins main public library.

The event is Saturday, April 29, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Families can connect with organizations that provide services and resources for neuro-diverse individuals.

