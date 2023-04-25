Gene Sanders will be promoted in May as the new Fire Chief for the City of Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department announced that the City of Tallahassee appointed Gene Sanders as the next fire chief after Chief Jermone Gains.

Sanders has more than 25 years of service with the Tallahassee Fire Department and served under Gaines during his entire career at the fire department.

“The City of Tallahassee is committed to being the national leader in the delivery of public service. We achieve this in part by leading with integrity, providing exceptional citizen service and investing in employee excellence – three of our core values.” City Manager Reese Goad said. “Gene Sanders embodies these values and lives them through his career with TFD.”

Sanders will be promoted on May 20, according to TFD.

