Pan-Seared Crab Cake recipe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Sergio Endara makes Pan-Seared Crab Cake.

Ingredients:

1 lb jumbo lump crabmeat

2 tablespoons fresh dill

2 green onions

1 tablespoon hot pepper sauce

1 tablespoon grain mustard

1 large egg

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 1/2 cups panko breadcrumbs

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Creole seasoning Parchment paper

4 tablespoons ghee

2 romaine hearts

Steps:

Drain crabmeat; pick over for shells (wash hands). Coarsely chop dill; thinly slice green onions. Combine in a large bowl: crab, dill, green onions, hot sauce, mustard, egg, Worcestershire, breadcrumbs, mayonnaise, and Creole seasoning until blended. Form crab mixture into 4 equal cakes (about 2/3 cup each). Arrange on a parchment-lined baking sheet; chill crab cakes for 20 minutes. Preheat a large nonstick sauté pan on medium for 2–3 minutes. Add ghee and crab cakes. Cook for 4–6 minutes on each side until browned and 165°F; serve

