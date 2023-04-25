Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, April 25

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Clouds & sun today, with some showers trying again.

Not big rains or long-lasting rains, not today or tomorrow. The better chance for some real rain comes Thursday.

Highs should make the 80s today and even warmer Wednesday. Lows in the 60s for most places the next several mornings.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.