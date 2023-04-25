Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, April 25

Clouds & sun today, with some showers trying again.
By Rob Nucatola
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Clouds & sun today, with some showers trying again.

Not big rains or long-lasting rains, not today or tomorrow. The better chance for some real rain comes Thursday.

Highs should make the 80s today and even warmer Wednesday. Lows in the 60s for most places the next several mornings.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV crash graphic.
35-year-old man killed in a single ATV crash in Gadsden County
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD investigating shooting outside of Island Seafood restaurant
Authorities said they received a report about a single vessel boating accident on the...
One dead after boating accident in Jackson County
Smoke rises from a multi-unit home on Tallahassee's southside.
TFD works Sunday morning apartment fire

Latest News

Clouds & sun today, with some showers trying again.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, April 25
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Monday, April 24
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, April 24
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Monday, April 24
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Monday, April 24
Some showers trying today and the next few days, but the best chances to get some rain likely...
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, April 24