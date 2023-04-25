Something Good - TPD officers play catch with neighborhood kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police who protect and serve took a few moments to connect with young people in the community.

This video shared on Facebook by the Tallahassee Police Department shows two officers playing a game of catch with a few kids in the neighborhood.

The video was taken over the weekend and shared on the social platform by a woman who caught the special moment.

