Tesla totaled after high-speed crash, driver thrown from vehicle

A driver was critically injured after their Tesla crashed at a high rate of speed in Oregon City, authorities said. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A person was critically injured Sunday after a Tesla they were driving went off the road and crashed in Oregon.

According to the Clackamas Fire Department, the Tesla was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed.

The driver was thrown from the car and suffered critical injuries to their head and chest. They were taken to a hospital by life flight, authorities said.

Officials did not release any further immediate information on what caused the wreck.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV crash graphic.
35-year-old man killed in a single ATV crash in Gadsden County
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD investigating shooting outside of Island Seafood restaurant
Doorbell catches duo leaving racial slur on neighbor's front walk
Students who wrote racial slurs in popsicle sticks won’t be charged; FSU declines to comment
Authorities said they received a report about a single vessel boating accident on the...
One dead after boating accident in Jackson County

Latest News

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll walks into Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, April...
6 men, 3 women chosen as jurors in rape suit against Trump
Authorities are on the scene of a plant explosion in suburban Chicago on Tuesday.
1 dead, 1 injured in blast at Chicago area petroleum plant
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Drag Show Restrictions (FILE)
LIVE: Drag Queens Protest
City of Tallahassee appoints Gene Sanders as the next Fire Chief.
Gene Sanders will be promoted in May as the new Fire Chief for the City of Tallahassee