Students who wrote racial slurs in popsicle sticks won’t be charged; FSU declines to comment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has closed the case on the racial slurs written in popsicle sticks, and no charges will be filed, the department said.

Two men were caught on camera using popsicle sticks to write racial slurs in front of several townhomes on the night of April 13. A neighbor reported the incident to TPD and said it was disturbing. After investigating, TPD identified the men as students at Florida State University.

But TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt said the department does not consider their actions a crime because the popsicle sticks did not create permanent damage.

Following a thorough investigation, detectives did not find probable cause to arrest the involved men due to the popsicle sticks not permanently damaging the property and the incident occurring on a public sidewalk. Detectives did identify the men as students at Florida State University and have referred the incident to FSU’s Student Conduct and Community Standards.

Merritt said the case is closed and the information was handed to FSU’s Student Conduct and Community Standards.

It is not clear if the students will face any disciplinary action from the university. FSU declined to comment on the incident, citing privacy laws.

State and federal privacy laws prohibit the university from providing individual educational records which would include disciplinary matters.

Resident Duane Francis said he also reported the incident to the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department to investigate as a hate incident. There are no updates on that case at this time.

However, after the incident first came to light, a law professor and legal analyst for WCTV said he believes the investigation will not end with TPD. Criminal defense attorney Joe Bodiford said he believes the DOJ will look into the case and that the men could be fined.

“We all have the right to be left alone, we all have the right to peace and quiet and feel safe in our own home,” Bodiford said. “To have somebody come and do something like on the front sidewalk of their house it’s certainly something that can carry penalties.”

Raghad Hamad contributed to this report.

