What’s Brewing - Adult Book Club

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Fort Braden Branch Library in Leon County is hosting an adult book club.

You can chat about the 20-17 book ‘Eleanor Oliphant is completely fine’ by Gail Honeyman.

The novel focuses on the importance of friendship and human connection.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and you can even join the fun using Zoom.

