What’s Brewing - Adult Book Club

The Fort Braden Branch Library in Leon County is hosting an adult book club.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
You can chat about the 20-17 book ‘Eleanor Oliphant is completely fine’ by Gail Honeyman.

The novel focuses on the importance of friendship and human connection.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and you can even join the fun using Zoom.

