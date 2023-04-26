Drag queens, allies turn out in hundreds to march to Florida Capitol and protest legislation

The performers and allies say SB 1438 is meant to suppress drag performances
Hundreds gather to protest bill aimed at drag shows
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of drag queens and allies from across the state gathered in the Capital City Tuesday to protest legislation they say aims to silence drag performances.

The bill, SB 1438, passed in the Florida House last week and now awaits Gov. Ron DeSantis’s signature to become law. It bans children from attending “adult live performances” including nudity or lewd conduct. It does not specifically mention drag shows, but opponents say the legislation is vaguely worded and intended to silence drag performances.

Protesters say drag is more than just a show— it’s a source of community for many and a livelihood for some.

Several Democratic lawmakers joined protesters on the steps of the old Capitol, speaking out about what they call legislative attacks on the LGBTQ community.

“We embrace all people and see diversity as a strength, not a weakness,” House Democrat Anna Eskamani said.

Republicans say the legislation, named “Protection of Children,” is about keeping kids safe.

“I believe that when children are exposed to certain things, just like adults, we can’t unsee, we can’t unhear and we can’t un-experience the stuff that goes into our minds,” Senate bill sponsor Clay Yarborough said.

After marching from Cascades Park to the Capitol, protesters went inside to the rotunda, where the room echoed with hundreds of chants as lawmakers debated on the House floor.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV crash graphic.
35-year-old man killed in a single ATV crash in Gadsden County
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD investigating shooting outside of Island Seafood restaurant
Doorbell catches duo leaving racial slur on neighbor's front walk
Students who wrote racial slurs in popsicle sticks won’t be charged; FSU declines to comment
Authorities said they received a report about a single vessel boating accident on the...
One dead after boating accident in Jackson County

Latest News

The Usual Suspects April 23, 2023
The Usual Suspects April 23, 2023
In this file photo, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz speaks with...
DeSantis signs major Death Penalty change
Florida State Capitol building
Bill aimed at drag shows heads to DeSantis
Fla. Board of Education expands ‘Don’t Say Gay’ through 12th grade
Board of Education expands ‘Don’t Say Gay’ through 12th grade