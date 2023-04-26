Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, April 26

Strong to potentially severe storms are set to arrive Thursday afternoon and evening.
By Josh Green
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly cloudy this evening with a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will drop to the low 60s overnight.

Partly sunny for the first half of the day on Thursday. Then a frontal system will bring showers and thunderstorms to our area in the afternoon and evening. The line will move from west to east. There is a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather tomorrow. Damaging wind gusts and hail will be the main concerns. The risk for tornadoes is low, but not zero.

Scattered showers possible Friday, a few showers possible Saturday, and Sunday is shaping up to be a rainy day.

Cooler and drier weather is on the way with more sunshine to start the work week next week.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

