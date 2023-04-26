PBJ PLZ! is in crunch time

WCTV’s fundraiser will accept donations through Friday
PBJ PLZ! is in crunch time - please donate
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV’s peanut butter and jelly drive is in the home stretch!

WCTV teams up with Leon County Schools and Second Harvest of the Big Bend to help hungry children in our community every year by raising money and collecting donations of peanut butter and jelly. This is year seven of the fundraiser!

WCTV is hoping to raise $25,000 by Friday. You can help us reach that goal by donating here.

