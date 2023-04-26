Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, April 26

More showers later today and the best chances for organized rain tomorrow into Friday. More 80s for highs and 60s for lows.
By Rob Nucatola
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More showers later today and the best chances for organized rain tomorrow into Friday.

More 80s for highs and 60s for lows.

More showers later today and the best chances for organized rain tomorrow into Friday.
Clouds & sun today, with some showers trying again.
