Sheriff introduces Narcan stands as Gadsden County sees rise in Fentanyl-related overdoses

GCSO set up the six stations in partnership with Disc Village, a treatment center
By Mike Rogers
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GADSDEN CO., Fla. (WCTV) - After a rise in fentanyl-related overdoses, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office introduced six free Narcan stands to the community Tuesday to give residents access to the potentially life-saving drug.

The sheriff’s office partnered with Disc Village, a substance use and mental health treatment center, to set up the stations. Four of the stands are in Quincy.

GCSO Substance Abuse Coordinator Veneka Brown said the partnership aims to help increase awareness of the dangers of fentanyl.

The Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Northwest Florida Health to connect those impacted by substance abuse issues with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services, as well as supplying the kits to the county.

GSCO Captain Angie Holmes said over a week span their office received between 10 and 20 calls for fentanyl-related overdoses.

“When the fentanyl came into our area, those who were drug users, per say, they did not even know what they were getting themselves into,” Holmes said. “I think the knowledge to be safe with what you do, and knowing there’s something near to help you in case of emergency and potentially save your life.”

Brown said the Narcan stand locations in Gadsden County can be found at:

