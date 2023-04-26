Something Good - Big Bend Honor Guard celebrates 1000th performance

Something Good - Big Bend Honor Guard celebrates 1000th performance
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Big Bend Honor Guard reached a spectacular milestone recently!

The group performed its 1,000th ceremony late last month.

Culley’s Meadowwood Funeral Home and Jackie Fulford hosted a dinner at the American Legion Post 13 over the weekend to thank them for their efforts.

The Honor Guard is made up of volunteers who perform at funerals and homecoming services for fallen veterans.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV crash graphic.
35-year-old man killed in a single ATV crash in Gadsden County
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD investigating shooting outside of Island Seafood restaurant
Doorbell catches duo leaving racial slur on neighbor's front walk
Students who wrote racial slurs in popsicle sticks won’t be charged; FSU declines to comment
Authorities said they received a report about a single vessel boating accident on the...
One dead after boating accident in Jackson County

Latest News

Something Good - Big Bend Honor Guard celebrates 1000th performance
Something Good - Big Bend Honor Guard celebrates 1000th performance
Hundreds gather to protest bill aimed at drag shows
Hundreds gather to protest bill aimed at drag shows
GCSO and Disc Village set up free Narcan stations
Sheriff introduces Narcan stands as Gadsden County sees rise in Fentanyl-related overdoses
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a Midland County Republican Party breakfast in Midland,...
Florida GOP set to remove hurdle to DeSantis White House bid