Something Good - Big Bend Honor Guard celebrates 1000th performance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Big Bend Honor Guard reached a spectacular milestone recently!

The group performed its 1,000th ceremony late last month.

Culley’s Meadowwood Funeral Home and Jackie Fulford hosted a dinner at the American Legion Post 13 over the weekend to thank them for their efforts.

The Honor Guard is made up of volunteers who perform at funerals and homecoming services for fallen veterans.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.