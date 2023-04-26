What’s Brewing - Leon Woeks Expo

The 2023 Leon Works Expo IS THIS Friday, April 28, for high school students in the Big Bend Region!
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2023 Leon Works Expo IS THIS Friday, April 28, for high school students in the Big Bend Region!

The event is from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Tucker Civic Center.

Leon County and the Tallahassee-Leon County Office of Economic Vitality are hosting the Expo to connect employers, academic institutions and students to provide an opportunity for students to explore skilled careers.

Students will learn from individuals with local success stories and engage with employers in person to discover the career that best fits them.

What's Brewing - Leon Woeks Expo
