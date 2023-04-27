First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared in anticipation of strong to severe storms set to arrive in the Big Bend and South Georiga Thursday afternoon and evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued on Thursday at 11:37am for portions of the Big Bend and Southwest Georgia. The watch is set to expire at 7:00pm. This means that severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 7pm Thursday, April 27 (WCTV)

A slight (2/5) risk for severe weather is in place for much of the WCTV viewing area.

A frontal system approaching from our west will generate heavy downpours with strong to potentially severe storms. The thunderstorms will be moving in from the west towards the east across our area this afternoon and evening. The area of risk and potential impacts are outlined in the graphic below:

A slight (2/5) risk is in place for portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia. (WCTV)

You can keep tabs on the radar on your mobile phone and receive weather alerts for your exact location by downloading the WCTV First Alert Weather app. As always, we will keep you updated on-air and online. Stay weather aware!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.