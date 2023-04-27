First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday

By WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared in anticipation of strong to severe storms set to arrive in the Big Bend and South Georiga Thursday afternoon and evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued on Thursday at 11:37am for portions of the Big Bend and Southwest Georgia. The watch is set to expire at 7:00pm. This means that severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area.

A slight (2/5) risk for severe weather is in place for much of the WCTV viewing area.

A frontal system approaching from our west will generate heavy downpours with strong to potentially severe storms. The thunderstorms will be moving in from the west towards the east across our area this afternoon and evening. The area of risk and potential impacts are outlined in the graphic below:

