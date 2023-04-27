PBJ PLZ! Crunch Time breaks records

Donations top $37,000, nearly triple in less than 24 hours
PBJ PLZ! drive is in the home stretch!
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV viewers donated a record amount to PBJ PLZ! during this year’s Crunch Time special.

Donations soared from just over $12,000 to more than $32,000 between 4 pm and 6:30 pm Wednesday and by Thursday afternoon, donations topped $37,000.

Julie Montanaro and Ben Kaplan reported live from the Second Harvest warehouse Wednesday during WCTV’s evening newscasts to highlight the issue of childhood hunger in our community and to encourage people to donate to PBJ PLZ!

Something Good - Anchor Ben Kaplan wins PBJ eating contest

PBJ PLZ! is a collaboration among WCTV, Second Harvest and Leon County Schools. Students are invited to donate jars of peanut butter and jelly at their schools throughout April and the community is invited to donate online. You can contribute here.

The drive’s original goal for online donations was $25,000, but with the surge in Crunch Time donations the goal was increased to $30,000 and again to $32,500 and now with donations topping $37,000, the goal has been raised again to $40,000 with just one day to go.

