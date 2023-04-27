Photos: Hosford hit with tornado, Talquin Electric reports power outages in area

WCTV’s Mike Rogers will have more in our evening shows
Viewer Garrett Harvey reports substantial damage to Hosford after a tornado touched down in the...
Viewer Garrett Harvey reports substantial damage to Hosford after a tornado touched down in the area. (Photos/Garrett Harvey @WeatherGarrett)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tornado touched down in Hosford, Fla. after about 4 p.m. Thursday, leaving the community with power outages, according to Talquin Electric.

WCTV Meteorologist Josh Green confirmed a tornado touched down during a Tornado Warning in Liberty, Gadsden and Leon Counties until 4:15 p.m. today. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed a tornado hit Hosford in a Facebook post.

According to Talquin Electric, the severe weather affected power for all of Hosford and Bristol.

An outage map from lead provider Talquin Electric reported effects to power services for all...
An outage map from lead provider Talquin Electric reported effects to power services for all the company's customers in Hosford and Bristol.(Talquin Electric)

FSU meteorology student Garrett Harvey said on Twitter he was in the storm area and witnessed damage from the severe weather event.

“If I didn’t back off, I would have been easily injured or killed,” he wrote in a post.

He also reported damage along Highway 20 and Highway 60.

Caption

WCTV’s Mike Rogers is heading out to assess damage and learn more about how the extreme weather affected the community. Follow along in our evening shows.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An AP file photo of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Florida Senate passes bill allowing DeSantis to run for president without resigning as governor
Doorbell catches duo leaving racial slur on neighbor's front walk
Students who wrote racial slurs in popsicle sticks won’t be charged; FSU declines to comment
Andrew Gillum sits in court during his and Sharon Lettman-Hicks's federal trial in Tallahassee,...
Prosecutors could rest their case against Andrew Gillum Wednesday
Hundreds march to the Capitol and gather in protest of SN 1438. (Sam Thomas/WCTV)
Drag queens, allies turn out in hundreds to march to Florida Capitol and protest legislation
Myra Santiago was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and neglect of a child.
Police: Mom charged in 3-year-old’s drowning, asks neighbor to lie to officers on her behalf

Latest News

Viewer Garrett Harvey reports substantial damage to Hosford after a tornado touched down in the...
PHOTOS: Tornado hits Hosford area, damages buildings and knocks down trees
PBJ PLZ! drive is in the home stretch
PBJ PLZ! drive is in the home stretch!
Senate passes amendment to Florida's 'Resign to Run' law
Senate passes amendment to Florida's 'Resign to Run' law
Second Harvest of the Big Bend is hosting a mobile pantry distribution this Saturday in Leon...
What’s Brewing - Leon County mobile pantry distribution