Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, April 27

Strong to potentially severe storms will arrive this afternoon and evening.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the strong to potentially severe storms arriving this afternoon and evening. Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doorbell catches duo leaving racial slur on neighbor's front walk
Students who wrote racial slurs in popsicle sticks won’t be charged; FSU declines to comment
Andrew Gillum sits in court during his and Sharon Lettman-Hicks's federal trial in Tallahassee,...
Prosecutors could rest their case against Andrew Gillum Wednesday
Hundreds march to the Capitol and gather in protest of SN 1438. (Sam Thomas/WCTV)
Drag queens, allies turn out in hundreds to march to Florida Capitol and protest legislation
Myra Santiago was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and neglect of a child.
Police: Mom charged in 3-year-old’s drowning, asks neighbor to lie to officers on her behalf
ATV crash graphic.
35-year-old man killed in a single ATV crash in Gadsden County

Latest News

Strong to potentially severe storms will arrive this afternoon and evening.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Thursday, April 27
Strong to potentially severe storms are set to arrive Thursday afternoon and evening.
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, April 26
Strong to potentially severe storms are set to arrive Thursday afternoon and evening.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, April 26
More showers later today and the best chances for organized rain tomorrow into Friday.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, April 26