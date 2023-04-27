Something Good - Anchor Ben Kaplan wins PBJ eating contest

Something Good - Anchor Ben Kaplan wins PBJ eating contest
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV’s annual fundraiser, PBJ PLZ, is in crunch time!

The annual event in partnership with Leon County Schools and Second Harvest raises money and donations of peanut butter and jelly for hungry children. Anchor Ben Kaplan won a PBJ eating contest Wednesday that was part of the fundraiser.

You can donate to the cause here.

