TCC names UNC Pembroke’s Corey Hendren to lead MBB

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College has found a successor to Rick Cabrera as Thursday the Eagles announced the hiring of UNC Pembroke Associate Head Coach as TCC’s sixth permanent Head Coach.

“My wife Caroline and I are very excited about coming down to Tallahassee and keeping the winning culture that Coach Cabrera left in place,” said Hendren in a release from the university. “We want to continue building off of that and we hope to have many successful years ahead like this past season.”

Hendren has spent the last two seasons in his role at NCAA DII UNCP serving under reigning NABC District Coach of the year Drew Richards. In both his seasons with the Braves, UNCP made the NCAA DII Tournament with a combined record of 53-8 with six all-conference players.

Before his time on Richards’ staff, Hendren spent four seasons as an assistant at USC Aiken where the Pacers never had a losing season, reaching the DII tournament in 2019.

Hendren also brings NJCAA Head Coaching experience, leading the Indians of USC Salkehatchie from 2014-17. In his time at Salk, Hendren signed 13 players to four-year schools with three playing DI basketball in the NCAA. His tenure included the greatest season in the history of the program, going 21-10 and undefeated at home in 2016-17.

“I remember coaching against Corey that season,” said TCC Chuck Moore of playing Hendren’s Salk squad in the 2014-15 campaign when Moore was leading Richard Bland College. “His team was one of the toughest and most well-coached teams we played all year, and I am confident that he will be able to replicate that toughness here at TCC.”

Hendren is a graduate of Milligan University where he was a three point marksman for the Buffaloes, playing four seasons for the NAIA program.

TCC is expected to hold a press conference to officially welcome Hendren and his wife Caroline in the coming weeks.

