TPD asks City Commission for $9.5 million increase to budget

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is looking for a $9.5 million increase to its operating budget for fiscal year 2024.

City leaders met Wednesday to discuss the proposed increase in funds, which TPD says would go to hiring 20 new officers and investing in advanced technology. The proposal would be funded by raising the property tax rate for city residents from 4.1% to 4.72%.

Though no formal vote was taken to adopt the proposed increase, Mayor John Dailey, City Commissioner Curtis Richardson and Mayor Pro Tem Dianne Williams-Cox expressed support for the increase, which would be put to an official vote at the end of September, ahead of the October 1 budget cycle. City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter expressed opposition to the plan.

The proposal is not ready to come to a vote yet, Dailey said.

The property appraiser’s office must provide data on the fiscal impacts of the proposed increase in the property tax rates, the mayor said. Also, he expects to see town halls and individual and neighborhood group meetings to discuss the proposed increases to the department’s budget.

“We need to wait until the end of the session, we need to wait for data from the property appraisers office, we need to host about half-a-dozen public hearings to hear from citizens about what they had to say,” Dailey said.

Matlow said the increase in property tax rates does not need to happen this year. The police department has functioned with the current budget for the last seven years without raising mileage rates, he said. The commissioner worried the increase would be an inefficient use of funds.

“We have a fully-staffed police. I think if there are budget requests and increases that are needed, you look at your budget holistically and you find out where you can make wasteful cuts,” Matlow said. “Every budget has waste in it, where you can find places to cut to fund your priorities, that’s what we need to do as a city.”

The commissioner also said the change could add costs to residents who are already facing increases in other ways.

“Over the last 7 years, people’s property taxes continue to increase, whether it was the children’s services tax or just their home value increasing,” Matlow said. “That’s putting pressures on rent, making it unaffordable to live here.”

The budget for TPD has steadily increased over the last four years, according to city records. It is unclear what other expenses may be added, but the addition of $9.5 million to TPD’s current budget would push the department’s expenses to over $75 million in the next fiscal cycle.

k

However, Dailey said the police department needs investments. The mayor said he is a “true supporter” of the police department and its mission.

“I am going to sit down and keep an open mind on whether we do need to increase the millage rate, or not, and it’s too early to make any of those decisions,” Dailey said.

Ultimately, the mayor said he hopes the discussion helps commissioners understand the fiscal impacts on the community and the next steps.

Earlier this year the city ratified its collective bargaining agreement with the Police Benevolent Association, the union representing TPD, to raise starting officer and investigator salaries to $60,000, the highest in the region, according to the city. The decision to approve the agreement came under scrutiny after some city officials said the bargaining process broke from usual practices and expressed concern about some language in the contract.

Two more public hearings are planned for May and June as city leaders continue to weigh the possible raise in property taxes to fund the budget increase for TPD.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.