What’s Brewing - National Autism Awareness Resource Fair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Leon County this weekend, families can connect with organizations that provide services and resources for neurodiverse individuals during National Autism Awareness Month.

The resource fair is this Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at the Leroy Collins Library in downtown Tallahassee.

