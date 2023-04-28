Closing arguments underway in Gillum, Lettman-Hicks trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After eight days of testimony spanning two weeks, closing arguments are underway in the federal corruption trial of former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and his former political advisor, Sharon Lettman-Hicks.

According to WCTV reporter Staci Inez, prosecutors spent about 90 minutes addressing the jury during their closing argument, summing up their case against the former gubernatorial candidate charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, and lying to the FBI.

Gillum’s team was expected to deliver closing arguments for a bit over an hour, and Lettman-Hicks’ team was expected to take under half-an-hour.

The jury could begin deliberating this afternoon.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.