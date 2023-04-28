Closing arguments underway in Gillum, Lettman-Hicks trial

Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks look on during closing arguments Friday morning in their...
Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks look on during closing arguments Friday morning in their federal corruption trial.(Sketch/Christopher Rivera)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After eight days of testimony spanning two weeks, closing arguments are underway in the federal corruption trial of former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and his former political advisor, Sharon Lettman-Hicks.

According to WCTV reporter Staci Inez, prosecutors spent about 90 minutes addressing the jury during their closing argument, summing up their case against the former gubernatorial candidate charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, and lying to the FBI.

Gillum’s team was expected to deliver closing arguments for a bit over an hour, and Lettman-Hicks’ team was expected to take under half-an-hour.

The jury could begin deliberating this afternoon.

