Florida Highway Patrol Troopers provide help in aftermath of Hosford Tornado

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is providing a glimpse into what their Troopers saw when they responded in the aftermath of a Tornado in Hosford Thursday night.

“This is FHP’s effort to the disaster,” said Florida Highway Patrol Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. “We will be out until the end.” (Florida Highway Patrol)

Numerous FHP units headed out to the small town after the tornado moved through during a Tornado Warning that stretched across Liberty, Gadsden, and Leon Counties. The storm knocked out power to every resident in Hosford.

During the same storm system, at least one person was injured in Leon County after a tree fell on their vehicle.

