Florida Highway Patrol Troopers provide help in aftermath of Hosford Tornado

The agency shared a first-hand look at the destruction after Thursday night’s storm.
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is providing a glimpse into what their Troopers saw when they responded in the aftermath of a Tornado in Hosford Thursday night.

“This is FHP’s effort to the disaster,” said Florida Highway Patrol Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. “We will be out until the end.”(Florida Highway Patrol)

“This is FHP’s effort to the disaster,” said Florida Highway Patrol Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. “We will be out until the end.”

Numerous FHP units headed out to the small town after the tornado moved through during a Tornado Warning that stretched across Liberty, Gadsden, and Leon Counties. The storm knocked out power to every resident in Hosford.

During the same storm system, at least one person was injured in Leon County after a tree fell on their vehicle.

