Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Gaming Control Mission confront six illegal gambling businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Gaming Control Commission and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office teamed up Thursday to crack down on illegal gambling.

They served notices to six Leon County businesses running illegal gambling operations. Four of those businesses are concentrated in the Woodville area. The other two are off Apalachee Parkway.

Some locked their doors before law enforcement could come inside. Others had no manager or employees in sight.

“It appears they exited the back of the building,” said Carl Herold, director of law enforcement for the Florida Gaming Control Commission.

At one spot, called The Lucky Duck, they found an employee who said the manager wasn’t in.

“You’re running an operation with illegal slot machines,” Herold told the employee behind the cash counter, handing her the notice.

Herold said his goal is voluntary compliance. He doesn’t want to arrest anyone, so he’s giving these businesses a heads up before taking more serious action. Herold says the victim here is the customer.

“Their business model is to take money, not so much to pay out money,” Herold said. “And when they win in a large amount, these people refuse to pay them.”

One customer WCTV spoke to, who did not want to be named, said she was about to play the slot machines when she saw law enforcement entering the business.

“I thought something had happened real bad or somebody had gotten hurt or I don’t know what had happened,” she said. “So I just pulled over to the side.”

The customer told WCTV she didn’t know the business was breaking the law.

Herold did not give a timeline of when these businesses would need to get rid of the slot machines, but says he will be checking back to make sure they comply.

Local law enforcement has been trying to crack down on illegal gambling for years. The Florida Gaming Control Commission was just established two years ago. It hopes to tackle this issue head-on.

These are the six businesses that were served notices for illegal gambling:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.