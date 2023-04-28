LNL: 2024 Presidential hopeful Asa Hutchinson speaks to Local News Live exclusively

By Local News Live Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his run for the 2024 Republican nomination for President this week. He visited the Local News Live studios and sat down for a wide-ranging interview with anchor and national correspondent Debra Alfarone.

In the interview, he laid out his potential path to the presidency, detailed what sets him apart from Republican frontrunners and talked about what he would do with the debt ceiling.

Watch Part 2 of the interview:

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person has been injured after a tree fell on their vehicle Thursday night.
One person injured after tree falls on vehicle on Thomasville Road
Viewer Garrett Harvey reports substantial damage to Hosford after a tornado touched down in the...
Photos: Hosford hit with tornado, Talquin Electric reports power outages in area
WCTV FIRST ALERT
First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday
Numerous FHP units headed out to the small town after the tornado moved through during a...
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers provide help in aftermath of Hosford Tornado
An AP file photo of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Florida Senate passes bill allowing DeSantis to run for president without resigning as governor

Latest News

Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill promises to lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill would lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
An AP file photo of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Florida Senate passes bill allowing DeSantis to run for president without resigning as governor
Hundreds march to the Capitol and gather in protest of SN 1438. (Sam Thomas/WCTV)
Drag queens, allies turn out in hundreds to march to Florida Capitol and protest legislation
The Usual Suspects April 23, 2023
The Usual Suspects April 23, 2023