Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, April 28

Mike's First Alert Forecast - Friday, April 28
By Mike McCall
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for Friday, April 28, and the weekend ahead. Watch the video to see his full report.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person has been injured after a tree fell on their vehicle Thursday night.
One person injured after tree falls on vehicle on Thomasville Road
Viewer Garrett Harvey reports substantial damage to Hosford after a tornado touched down in the...
Photos: Hosford hit with tornado, Talquin Electric reports power outages in area
WCTV FIRST ALERT
First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday
Numerous FHP units headed out to the small town after the tornado moved through during a...
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers provide help in aftermath of Hosford Tornado
An AP file photo of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Florida Senate passes bill allowing DeSantis to run for president without resigning as governor

Latest News

Mike's First Alert Forecast - Friday, April 28
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Friday, April 28
Viewer Garrett Harvey reports substantial damage to Hosford after a tornado touched down in the...
National Weather Service: Hosford tornado reached 125 mph winds, EF2 rating
Viewer Garrett Harvey reports substantial damage to Hosford after a tornado touched down in the...
National Weather Services confirms two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Thomas County
Numerous FHP units headed out to the small town after the tornado moved through during a...
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers provide help in aftermath of Hosford Tornado