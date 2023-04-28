National Weather Service: Hosford tornado reached 125 mph winds, EF2 rating

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The tornado that struck and wreaked havoc on the Liberty County community of Hosford, Fla. has winds reaching 125 m.p.h., the National Weather Service confirmed Friday.

The wind levels give the tornado an estimated rating of EF2. An official statement will come out later this afternoon or by the early evening, as all the data is imported, the NWS said.

The tornado struck Hosford Thursday afternoon. It left homes crushed, trees downed and the entire region without power, according to the Talquin Electric outage map at the time.

That map now shows nearly 1,300 customers without power across Gadsden, Leon, and Liberty. Some of those affected are approaching 24 hours without power.

Samantha Jessee, a Talquin spokesperson, said all crews are deployed to work on restoring services, but the company cannot provide an estimate on what time power will be fully restored.

Crews were first able to assess the destruction this morning, Jessee said. The impacts are in many pockets of damage, she said.

“We understand this is not ideal, but it was a pretty, pretty bad storm that came through,” the spokesperson said. “This is bigger than anybody expected”

The company is working as hard as they can to aid residents, she said.

