National Weather Services confirms two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Thomas County

Storms left damage and power outages throughout the Big Bend Thursday
Viewer Garrett Harvey reports substantial damage to Hosford after a tornado touched down in the...
Viewer Garrett Harvey reports substantial damage to Hosford after a tornado touched down in the area. (Photos/Garrett Harvey @WeatherGarrett)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Just a day after strong storms swept through North Florida and South Georgia, survey teams with the National Weather Service have a clearer picture of the scope of the damage left behind.

According to the NWS, two EF-1 tornadoes hit Thomas County Thursday evening, just minutes apart.

Caption

The first reached an estimated 100 MPH peak winds around 6:11 p.m. along U.S. 84 near Greenwood Plantation and was only on the ground for a few minutes according to the survey team. They report the tornado barely missed several homes in its path.

The second confirmed tornado hit at 6:20 p.m. in the Holly Springs neighborhood, with a slightly weaker peek of 90 MPH. No major damage was reported in that area, according to NWS.

WCTV is working to get more information on this developing story.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer Garrett Harvey reports substantial damage to Hosford after a tornado touched down in the...
Photos: Hosford hit with tornado, Talquin Electric reports power outages in area
At least one person has been injured after a tree fell on their vehicle Thursday night.
One person injured after tree falls on vehicle on Thomasville Road
WCTV FIRST ALERT
First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday
Numerous FHP units headed out to the small town after the tornado moved through during a...
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers provide help in aftermath of Hosford Tornado
An AP file photo of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Florida Senate passes bill allowing DeSantis to run for president without resigning as governor

Latest News

Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks look on during closing arguments Friday morning in their...
BREAKING: Jury begins deliberating in Gillum, Lettman-Hicks corruption trial
Numerous FHP units headed out to the small town after the tornado moved through during a...
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers provide help in aftermath of Hosford Tornado
Numerous FHP units headed out to the small town after the tornado moved through during a...
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers provide help in aftermath of Hosford Tornado
At least one person has been injured after a tree fell on their vehicle Thursday night.
One person injured after tree falls on vehicle on Thomasville Road