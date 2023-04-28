National Weather Services confirms two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Thomas County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Just a day after strong storms swept through North Florida and South Georgia, survey teams with the National Weather Service have a clearer picture of the scope of the damage left behind.

According to the NWS, two EF-1 tornadoes hit Thomas County Thursday evening, just minutes apart.

The first reached an estimated 100 MPH peak winds around 6:11 p.m. along U.S. 84 near Greenwood Plantation and was only on the ground for a few minutes according to the survey team. They report the tornado barely missed several homes in its path.

The second confirmed tornado hit at 6:20 p.m. in the Holly Springs neighborhood, with a slightly weaker peek of 90 MPH. No major damage was reported in that area, according to NWS.

WCTV is working to get more information on this developing story.

