One person injured after tree falls on vehicle on Thomasville Road

Northbound Thomasville Road was shut down for several hours Thursday night.
At least one person has been injured after a tree fell on their vehicle Thursday night.
At least one person has been injured after a tree fell on their vehicle Thursday night.
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - At least one person has been injured after a tree fell on their vehicle Thursday night.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Thomasville Road near Cherokee Plantation Road in the northern part of Leon County, according to incident maps by the Florida Highway Patrol and the Tallahassee Police Department. Severe storms were moving through the region at the time.

The incident was called in as a “possible trauma alert,” and the injured person was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital where they were stabilized, said Florida Highway Patrol Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw.

The northbound lanes of Thomasville Road heading toward Georgia were blocked for several hours but by about 9 p.m. northbound traffic was moving slowly. Southbound lanes remained open.

