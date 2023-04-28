Police: Teacher ‘grazed’ after gun fired in Tennessee school

Knox County Schools officials said that West High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
By Carissa Simpson and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A teacher at a high school in Tennessee was grazed by a bullet or bullet fragment after a gun was fired inside a classroom, according to police.

The incident happened on Friday at West High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.

According to their preliminary report, Knoxville police said it appears that the gun was inside a student’s backpack.

Knoxville police confirmed that there were no serious injuries.

They also reported the student is in custody and the gun is accounted for.

Further details on the incident have not been disclosed at this time.

Knox County Schools official Carly Harrington told WVLT News the school was placed on lockdown and dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer Garrett Harvey reports substantial damage to Hosford after a tornado touched down in the...
Photos: Hosford hit with tornado, Talquin Electric reports power outages in area
At least one person has been injured after a tree fell on their vehicle Thursday night.
One person injured after tree falls on vehicle on Thomasville Road
WCTV FIRST ALERT
First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday
Numerous FHP units headed out to the small town after the tornado moved through during a...
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers provide help in aftermath of Hosford Tornado
An AP file photo of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Florida Senate passes bill allowing DeSantis to run for president without resigning as governor

Latest News

Connie Hall, Lloyd Diedrichsen Elementary, Nevada
President, First Lady honor ‘Teachers of the Year’ at the White House
FILE - A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., Sept. 24,...
Judge rules against Google, allows antitrust case to proceed
White House Welcomes 2023 Teachers of the Year
Air Force players touch the eagle on the Commander in Chief's trophy following an NCAA college...
Biden to present Air Force team with football trophy