Something Good - Leon team wins Commissioner’s Academic Challenge

Something Good - Leon team wins Commissioner's Academic Challenge
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A group of students from Leon County Schools outsmarted all counties in their division to win the FHSAA Commissioner’s Academic Challenge and bring home the championship trophy.

The students who competed also took home a medal, a state championship ring and a $500 scholarship!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person has been injured after a tree fell on their vehicle Thursday night.
One person injured after tree falls on vehicle on Thomasville Road
Viewer Garrett Harvey reports substantial damage to Hosford after a tornado touched down in the...
Photos: Hosford hit with tornado, Talquin Electric reports power outages in area
WCTV FIRST ALERT
First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday
Numerous FHP units headed out to the small town after the tornado moved through during a...
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers provide help in aftermath of Hosford Tornado
An AP file photo of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Florida Senate passes bill allowing DeSantis to run for president without resigning as governor

Latest News

Tornado destroys Liberty County homes
Tornado destroys Liberty County homes
Something Good - Leon team wins Commissioner's Academic Challenge
Something Good - Leon team wins Commissioner's Academic Challenge
Special Report: Six months since Halftime Liquors shooting
Special Report: Six months since Halftime Liquors shooting
Jury deliberations
Jury deliberations