Something Good - Leon team wins Commissioner’s Academic Challenge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A group of students from Leon County Schools outsmarted all counties in their division to win the FHSAA Commissioner’s Academic Challenge and bring home the championship trophy.

The students who competed also took home a medal, a state championship ring and a $500 scholarship!

