Valdosta man sentenced in child porn possession case

He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has been sentenced to over six years in prison for a child porn possession crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Georgia.

James Spencer Cochran, 50, has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of possession of child sex abuse material. That sentence will be followed by 15 years of supervised release and $4,500 in restitution to the victim.

He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The case started in 2018 when the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a complaint that alleged that Cochran, who was a customer of the restaurant the victim worked at, was taking photos of her while she worked, per a press release. Investigators then say Cochran then consented to let them search his phone and found photos of the victim, as well as girls under 12 years old.

Investigators and the FBI’s Computer Analysis Response Team say they also found more images and victims of underage victims on Cochran’s computer.

The investigation and prosecution of the case were done by agencies and initiatives to stop child sex crimes.

“A teenager reported that her privacy had been violated by a customer at her workplace. Her call resulted in a child predator being held accountable for possessing child sexual abuse material of young children,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary.

