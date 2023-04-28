What’s Brewing - Leon County Mobile Pantry Distribution

What's Brewing - Leon County Mobile Pantry Distribution
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Second Harvest of the Big Bend is hosting a mobile pantry distribution this Saturday in Leon County!

It’ll run from 10 a.m. to noon at Greater Mount Pleasant on Golden Street in Tallahassee.

All distributions are subject to end early if all food runs out.

If you would like to stay up to date on the next distribution, you can head to their website here.

