Your guide to the 102nd Thomasville Rose Show and Festival

Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Rose Show and Festival is back, marking the 102nd edition of the annual festivity.
The annual event is held in Downtown Thomasville each year and has been a tradition since 1922.
Friday, April 28
- Orchids on Parade, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., inside the Municipal Building, 144 East Jackson Street
- 102nd Annual Rose Show, 1-5 p.m., Remington Avenue at Broad Street, under the tent, Downtown Thomasville
- Rose Parade, 7 p.m., Broad Street, Downtown Thomasville
- Street Dance, 8:30 p.m., immediately following the parade, intersection of North Broad and Jefferson Streets, Downtown Thomasville
Saturday, April 29
- Orchids on Parade, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., inside the Municipal Building, 144 East Jackson Street
- Civic Garden Club Flower Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., under the Big Top Tent beside The Ritz Amphitheater, 202 South Stevens Street
- Rose City “Show & Shine” Car and Truck Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., around the Historic Courthouse on Broad Street in Downtown Thomasville. On-site registration is from 8-10 a.m.
- 102nd Annual Rose Show, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., under the Big Top on Remington Avenue at Broad Street
- Rose Fest Market at the Ritz, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., The Ritz Amphitheater, 131 South Stevens Street
- Sip & Shop, 5-10 p.m., Downtown Thomasville
- Rose Fest Finale and Fireworks, 7-10 p.m., The Ritz Amphitheater, 131 South Stevens Street
What’s new this year?
- Many Downtown Thomasville merchants are sprucing up their storefronts to feature flowers in a window decorating contest. There will be QR codes in the merchant windows to cast votes for the contest.
