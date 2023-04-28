Your guide to the 102nd Thomasville Rose Show and Festival

The Thomasville Rose Show and Festival is back, marking the 102nd edition of the annual...
The Thomasville Rose Show and Festival is back, marking the 102nd edition of the annual festivity.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Rose Show and Festival is back, marking the 102nd edition of the annual festivity.

The annual event is held in Downtown Thomasville each year and has been a tradition since 1922.

Friday, April 28

  • Orchids on Parade, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., inside the Municipal Building, 144 East Jackson Street
  • 102nd Annual Rose Show, 1-5 p.m., Remington Avenue at Broad Street, under the tent, Downtown Thomasville
  • Rose Parade, 7 p.m., Broad Street, Downtown Thomasville
  • Street Dance, 8:30 p.m., immediately following the parade, intersection of North Broad and Jefferson Streets, Downtown Thomasville

Saturday, April 29

  • Orchids on Parade, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., inside the Municipal Building, 144 East Jackson Street
  • Civic Garden Club Flower Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., under the Big Top Tent beside The Ritz Amphitheater, 202 South Stevens Street
  • Rose City “Show & Shine” Car and Truck Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., around the Historic Courthouse on Broad Street in Downtown Thomasville. On-site registration is from 8-10 a.m.
  • 102nd Annual Rose Show, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., under the Big Top on Remington Avenue at Broad Street
  • Rose Fest Market at the Ritz, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., The Ritz Amphitheater, 131 South Stevens Street
  • Sip & Shop, 5-10 p.m., Downtown Thomasville
  • Rose Fest Finale and Fireworks, 7-10 p.m., The Ritz Amphitheater, 131 South Stevens Street

What’s new this year?

  • Many Downtown Thomasville merchants are sprucing up their storefronts to feature flowers in a window decorating contest. There will be QR codes in the merchant windows to cast votes for the contest.

For more information on the Rose Show and Festival, click here.

