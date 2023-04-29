Florida State safety Jammie Robinson drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State safety Jammie Robinson was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday evening. Robinson is the first Seminole selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was the 145th overall selection.

With Robinson being selected, FSU has produced at least one pick in 40 consecutive NFL Drafts. That streak, which began in 1984, is the eighth-longest active streak in the nation. Florida State has 294 NFL Draft picks in its history, including 203 during the 40-year streak.

Robinson, who declared for the NFL Draft after his redshirt junior season with the Seminoles, spent two years in Tallahassee after transferring in from South Carolina.

The Cordele, Ga. native started all 13 games this past season. He recorded a team-high 99 tackles, including 5.0 tackles for loss and a sack. He also had an interception, along with five pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He was named first-team All-ACC, earning first-team all-conference honors in consecutive seasons. He was also named FSU’s defensive MVP for their in-house awards after the season.

In his first season with FSU in 2021, he appeared in all 12 games, making 11 starts. He recorded a team-leading 85 tackles. He also had 7.0 tackles for loss, a team-high four interceptions, to go along with three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He was named first-team All-ACC after that season.

Prior to FSU, he appeared in 22 games with 13 starts in two seasons at South Carolina. He recorded 136 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, two interceptions, eight pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Below is the NFL.com breakdown of Robinson: Short-armed defensive back with good toughness, a compact frame and the versatility for consideration at nickel back or safety. He thrives when playing downhill, where anticipation and burst provide quick closure to make plays on the throw. He has twitchy feet to match up from the slot but tends to stay behind if he falls behind in the route. He’s a run supporter with a nose for the ball but average stopping power. Robinson lacks ideal measurables and was unimpressive in NFL Scouting Combine athletic testing, but he’s a feisty defender whose success could be determined by how a team decides to deploy him.

