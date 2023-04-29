FSU shelter in place lifted after shooting near Degraff Hall sends one to hospital

At 1:45 a.m., the university confirmed FSU PD is responding to a shooting that left a man injured.
TPD responds to incident at FSU that prompted "shelter in place" alert.
TPD responds to incident at FSU that prompted "shelter in place" alert.(WCTV, Ryan Kelly)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:56 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV is working to learn more about a shooting that sent a man to the hospital, and prompted an FSU Alert that instructed people to “shelter in place” overnight Saturday.

According to the university’s alerts page, FSU PD responded to the scene behind Degraff Hall at 808 West Tennessee Street, in which they say a large group was involved in an altercation just before 1 a.m.

FSU PD said a man pulled out a gun and fired several shots, hitting one person. The group ran from the scene, according to an alert sent out around 1:45 a.m.

The shelter in place was lifted just before 2 a.m.

This is a developing story.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person has been injured after a tree fell on their vehicle Thursday night.
One person injured after tree falls on vehicle on Thomasville Road
Numerous FHP units headed out to the small town after the tornado moved through during a...
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers provide help in aftermath of Hosford Tornado
Viewer Garrett Harvey reports substantial damage to Hosford after a tornado touched down in the...
Photos: Hosford hit with tornado, Talquin Electric reports power outages in area
LCSO confronts 6 illegal gambling businesses
Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Gaming Control Mission confront six illegal gambling businesses
WCTV FIRST ALERT
First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday

Latest News

More than 80 shell casings were found at the scene, according to court testimony from an FDLE...
‘It rocked my world’: Survivors and friends reflect on Half Time Liquors shooting six months later
Tornado destroys Liberty County homes
Tornado destroys Liberty County homes
Tornado destroys Liberty County homes
Tornado destroys Liberty County homes
Something Good - Leon team wins Commissioner's Academic Challenge
Something Good - Leon team wins Commissioner’s Academic Challenge