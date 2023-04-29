FSU shelter in place lifted after shooting near Degraff Hall sends one to hospital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV is working to learn more about a shooting that sent a man to the hospital, and prompted an FSU Alert that instructed people to “shelter in place” overnight Saturday.

According to the university’s alerts page, FSU PD responded to the scene behind Degraff Hall at 808 West Tennessee Street, in which they say a large group was involved in an altercation just before 1 a.m.

FSU PD said a man pulled out a gun and fired several shots, hitting one person. The group ran from the scene, according to an alert sent out around 1:45 a.m.

The shelter in place was lifted just before 2 a.m.

This is a developing story.

Police Activity in the Degraff Hall parking lot. Shelter in Place. Please remain in your current area. Remain sheltered and await further instructions. Persons in need of immediate emergency assistance should call 911. https://t.co/MnC1HQZpjv — FSU Alert (@FSUAlert) April 29, 2023

